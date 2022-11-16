ajc logo
X

Council race in Michigan town settled by two pieces of paper

National & World News
Updated 33 minutes ago
The election to fill a city council seat in a Michigan town has been settled by drawing two pieces of paper from a bowl, days after a 616-616 tie

ROGERS CITY, Mich. (AP) — The election to fill a city council seat in a Michigan town was settled by drawing two pieces of paper from a bowl, days after a 616-616 tie.

The new council member in Rogers City: Timeen Adair, whose paper said “elected.”

Brittany VanderWall's paper said "not elected." There were hugs by the pair Monday — and no hard feelings, The Alpena News reported.

"I told people, either way, Rogers City wins,” VanderWall said before the drawing.

Adair said the Election Day tie meant the northern Michigan town, population 2,800, should be satisfied with both candidates.

"The people have spoken, and they said, ‘Eh, either one,’” Adair said.

VanderWall is already looking ahead to the next election.

“Congrats,” she told Adair. “Do good work. I’ll see you in two years.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Warnock says Walker ‘crossed a line’ with attacks on his family4h ago

Credit: Bob Andres for the AJC

The Jolt: Abortion ruling puts spotlight on Kemp and GOP lawmakers
5h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Video prompts GBI to investigate use of force in Camden County Jail
3h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Dansby Swanson rejects qualifying offer from Braves
17h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Dansby Swanson rejects qualifying offer from Braves
17h ago

Credit: TNS

Kemp will campaign with Walker on Saturday for Senate runoff
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Chris Szagola

Phillies' Bryce Harper to have elbow surgery next week
3m ago
Judge delays end of asylum restrictions to late December
4m ago
Prosecutor: Witness told police UVA suspect targeted victims
5m ago
Featured

Credit: WSB

OPINION: Richard Belcher, after a half century of hitting hard, signs off
6h ago
Column: Izzy's long run as worst Olympic mascot is over
17h ago
More than 10 metro Atlanta restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top