Could Oasis reunion come early? Saudi boxing promoter wants Liam and Noel together at Sept. 21 bout

Liam Gallagher performs at the Reading Music Festival, England on Aug. 29, 2021, left, and Noel Gallagher performs at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, on June 25, 2022. (AP Photo)

By STEVE DOUGLAS – Associated Press
21 minutes ago

The Oasis reunion could come earlier than expected.

The Britpop-era band ended a 15-year hiatus last week by announcing a tour of the British Isles next summer, with 17 gigs selling out on Saturday following a scramble for tickets by Oasis fans.

However, Liam and Noel Gallagher, the once-feuding brothers who are the face of Oasis, could be on the stage together way before then if a Saudi boxing promoter gets his own way.

Liam is slated to perform some hits at Wembley Stadium in London on Sept. 21 ahead of the world heavyweight title fight between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois, when more than 90,000 spectators are set to attend.

Turki Alalshikh, the Saudi advisor who organizes boxing events for the kingdom, said Monday he wants Noel to be at Wembley, too.

“It will be something amazing if we get them together,” the chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority said in an interview with British radio station talkSPORT. “We will try, we will try. Why not?”

Oasis' representatives didn’t immediately respond when contacted by The Associated Press.

Oil-rich Saudi Arabia has become a major player in sports, enticing top soccer players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar to the kingdom, setting up a breakaway golf series, and also being the host to many high-profile boxing fights by offering lucrative purses.

Online ticket sites strained under demand for Oasis' first shows for 15 years, with prices starting at about 74 pounds (just under $100) and rising to a 506-pound ($666) package that includes a pre-show party and merchandise. All tickets sold out.

Some tickets are still available for the Joshua-Dubois fight.

