Costello's 623 yards lead Miss. St. past No. 6 LSU, 44-34.

Four of Costello's touchdown passes covered between 24 and 75 yards. The longest came on Kylin Hill's catch and run in which the running back slipped safety Todd Harris' tackle along the sideline to break into the clear. Osirus Mitchell caught touchdown passes of 43 and 24 yards, the second putting the Bulldogs back up by two scores with 3:39 left. Tyrell Shavers caught a 31-yard touchdown pass and Austin Williams had a 9-yard TD catch.

LSU transfer linebacker Jabril Cox, who played at FCS power North Dakota State, scored LSU’s opening touchdown on an interception and 14-yard return.

Terrace Marshall Jr. had touchdown catches of 37 and 33 yards, while freshman tight end Arik Gilbert leaped in front of a defender to turn Brennan's desperate throw as he was going down into a 2-yard score.

But Brennan often struggled to make quick and decisive reads. He was sacked seven times and the first of his two interceptions came when linebacker Jordan Davis hit the QB's elbow as he threw. The ball went straight to cornerback Esaias Furdge at the Bulldogs 24.

MISSING DEFENDERS

LSU played without two of three returning starters on defense, including one of the top players in the nation. All-America cornerback Derek Stingley, who also returns punts, was hospitalized overnight Friday after unexpectedly falling “acutely ill,” LSU said. LSU spokesman Michael Bonnette emphasized that the illness was not COVID-19 and added that Stingley was expected to rejoin the team after being evaluated by physicians. Senior defensive tackle Glen Logan also was scratched from the lineup unexpectedly. Sophomore Cordale Flott and freshman Eli Ricks started at cornerback for LSU. Flott was beaten on MSU's first TD and Ricks on the second. Freshman Joseph Evans started for Logan.

THE TAKEAWAY

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs could not have asked for a much better start to the Leach era. If teams around the SEC weren't taking the “Air Raid” seriously before, they are now.

LSU: The Tigers' loss of prominent personnel in the offseason — including 14 players taken in the NFL draft — and lack of experience on the field was exposed during pivotal moments of a tense opener. In terms of talent, LSU appears to have plenty of upside, but time will tell how long it takes to be realized.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

LSU is bound to plummet after giving up so many yards and points at home. Mississippi State, meanwhile, has made its case to crack the AP Top 25.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State: Hosts Arkansas on Saturday.

LSU: Visits Vanderbilt on Saturday

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http:www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan (15) passes under pressure from Mississippi State safety Jordan Davis (6) and defensive end Marquiss Spencer (42) in the first half an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

LSU safety Kary Vincent Jr. (5) tackles Mississippi State wide receiver JaVonta Payton (0) on a reception in the first half an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill (8) carries against LSU linebacker Damone Clark (18) and defensive lineman Ali Gaye (11)in the first half an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins (10) pulls in a pass over Mississippi State safety Fred Peters (38) in the first half an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Fans sit socially distanced from one another due to COVID-19 restrictions before an NCAA college football game between the LSU and the Mississippi State in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert