Costa Rica priest sings public health message amid pandemic

Valverde’s timing couldn’t be better. Costa Rica tallied more than 2,700 new infections one day last week, a record. The intensive care units of its public hospitals have reached 95% capacity. In total, the country has recorded more than 3,200 COVID-19 deaths.

On Monday, the government forced nonessential businesses in the country’s central region to close and imposed restrictions limiting vehicular traffic.

Valverde is known for his ministry to abandoned children and for giving food to the poor. The economic crisis deepened by the pandemic has meant he’s seeing more need than ever before, he said.

His performance has made it to Honduran Pilo Tejeda, the composer of the Spanish version, who now says he will record Valverde’s new version with him.

“The whole world is so crazy that they looked for another nut,” Valverde said, admitting that he has enjoyed the experience.

Sopa de Caracol itself is an adaptation of the Garifuna song written and performed by Belizean Hernán “Chico” Ramos. The song performed by Honduran group Banda Blanca took off in 1991.

Sergio Valverde Espinoza, a Catholic priest of the Cristo Rey church who modified a popular song called "Sopa de Caracol," or Snail Soup in English, sings and dances during a Mass in San Jose, Costa Rica, Sunday, May 2, 2021. Valverde changed the song's lyrics to a message calling for the use of face masks and care during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Carlos Gonzalez) Credit: Carlos González Credit: Carlos González

Sergio Valverde Espinoza, a Catholic priest of the Cristo Rey church who modified a popular song called "Sopa de Caracol," or Snail Soup in English, dances and sings during a Mass in San Jose, Costa Rica, Sunday, May 2, 2021. Valverde changed the song's lyrics to a message calling for the use of face masks and care during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Carlos Gonzalez) Credit: Carlos González Credit: Carlos González

Faithfull pray during a mass by Sergio Valverde Espinoza, a Catholic priest of the Cristo Rey church who modified a popular song called "Sopa de Caracol," or Snail Soup in English, to a message calling for the use of face masks and care during the pandemic, in San Jose, Costa Rica, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Carlos Gonzalez) Credit: Carlos González Credit: Carlos González