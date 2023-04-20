X

Costa Rica president promises more police, tougher laws

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By JAVIER CORDOBA, Associated Press
7 hours ago
Costa Rica's president is promising to put more police in the streets and he wants legal changes to confront record-setting numbers of homicides that have shaken daily life in a country long known for peaceful stability

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — President Rodrigo Chaves promised Wednesday to put more police in the streets and demanded changes in Costa Rica's laws to confront record-setting numbers of homicides that have shaken daily life in a country long known for peaceful stability.

Choosing to make his speech in the plaza in front of the country’s Congress, Chaves said too many violent criminals are allowed to walk free and called for more flexibility to extradite Costa Ricans to countries where they are wanted for drug trafficking crimes.

Costa Rica recorded 657 homicides last year, the majority blamed on violence related to drug trafficking. The country has moved on from just being a passthrough for drugs moving from South America to the United States. It has become an important hub for drugs being shipped to the U.S. and Europe and there is also a growing domestic drug market.

“I want people to be able to walk peacefully in the street, that kids go to the park safely, that children go to school without fear that at any moment they could be caught in the middle of a shootout,” Chaves said.

The president complained that only 1 out of every 22 people arrested for violent crimes ends up in jail. He said judges too often let suspects out on bail even if they have a prior record. He also wants the ability to prosecute minors as adults in cases of drug gang killings.

Chaves also wants to tighten control over gun purchases and improve the government’s capacity to tap suspects’ communications in order to dismantle organized crime groups.

He said he will bolster policing by restructuring the national police force to put more officers in the streets and by hiring 700 more officers.

Previously, Colombian and Mexican drug cartels moved their drugs through Costa Rica, but experts say that in recent years homegrown Costa Rican gangs have gotten into the business as well, fueling more violence with their territorial disputes.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Activist killed at police training center site had more than 50 gunshot wounds, autopsy...5h ago

After Fox settlement, Georgia suits among those left involving election lies
15h ago

Credit: AP

Jalen Carter breaks silence about involvement in fatal accident
19h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech shifting pregame festivities at Bobby Dodd Stadium
12h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech shifting pregame festivities at Bobby Dodd Stadium
12h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia Tech’s Khatavian Franks goes into transfer portal
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Indian climber who fell into deep Annapurna crevasse rescued
19m ago
Trade envoy Tai says US not seeking to 'decouple' from China
23m ago
Cattle raiding by jihadis soars in Mali, fuels conflict
29m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Bird-napping: Ruby, Peaches and Cream happy to be home at Buckhead restaurant
VIDEO: Hear the inspiring words from survivor Ilse Eichner Reiner
15h ago
After Fox settlement, Georgia suits among those left involving election lies
15h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top