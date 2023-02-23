X
Dark Mode Toggle

Cosori recalling 2 million air fryers for fire risk

National & World News
By DEE-ANN DURBIN, Associated Press
34 minutes ago
Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because their wire connections can overheat and cause a fire risk

Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because their wire connections can overheat and cause a fire risk.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall Thursday. The agency said consumers should stop using the air fryers immediately.

The recall involves multiple model numbers in 3.7-quart and 5.8-quart sizes. All of the units have the Cosori brand name on the front.

The air fryers were sold between June 2018 and December 2022 in Best Buy, Target and Home Depot stores and online at Amazon, Walmart and other retailers. They cost between $70 and $130.

Consumers should contact Cosori at recall.cosori.com to receive a free replacement air fryer or another product. Consumers must provide their contact information and a photo of their recalled unit. Receipts aren't needed.

The Cosori brand is owned by Vesync, which is based in Shenzen, China. The company has received 205 reports of air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating or smoking. There have been 10 reports of minor burns and 23 reports of minor property damage, the agency said.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Trump attorneys: Special grand jury probe ‘a clown show’9h ago

Griffin church mistakenly ousted by Baptist Convention for woman pastor
7h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp moves to take command of GOP, leaving state party behind
11h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia House passes income tax rebate, Senate OKs property tax rebate
5h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia House passes income tax rebate, Senate OKs property tax rebate
5h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Teen charged with murder in Peachtree City 11 days after father killed at bank
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

On stand, Alex Murdaugh denies killings but admits lying
8m ago
Police: 'Random' shootings leave woman, child, reporter dead
11m ago
UN approves resolution calling for Russia to leave Ukraine
14m ago
Featured

Tara movie theater in Atlanta: 5 things to know
7h ago
Judge rules against Justice Department over communications in Georgia voting lawsuit
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Mercer partner on rural healthcare for children
11h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top