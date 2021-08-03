Huge California fire grows as heat spikes again across state

Similar weather was expected across Southern California, where heat advisories and warnings were issued for interior valleys, mountains and deserts for much of the week.

Heat waves and historic drought tied to climate change have made wildfires harder to fight in the American West. Scientists say climate change has made the region much warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

More than 20,000 firefighters and support personnel were battling 97 large, active wildfires covering 2,919 square miles (7,560 square kilometers) in 13 U.S. states on Tuesday, the National Interagency Fire Center said.

Dry conditions and powerful winds made for dangerous fire conditions again on Tuesday in Hawaii.

Firefighters gained control over the 62-square-mile (160-square-kilometer) Mana Road Fire that forced thousands of people to evacuate over the weekend and destroyed at least two homes on the Big Island.

About 150 miles (240 km) west of California's Dixie Fire, the lightning-sparked McFarland Fire threatened remote homes along the Trinity River in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest. The nearly 25-square-mile (65-square-mile) fire was 5% contained Tuesday.

In southern Oregon, lightning struck parched forests hundreds of times in a 24 hour-period, igniting 50 new wildfires as the nation’s largest blaze burned less than 100 miles (161 kilometers) away, officials said Monday.

Firefighters and aircraft attacked the new fires before they could spread out of control. No homes were immediately threatened.

Oregon's Bootleg Fire, the nation’s largest at 647 square miles (1,676 square kilometers), was 84% contained and is not expected to be fully under control until Oct. 1.

This story was first published on Aug. 3, 2021. It was updated on Aug. 4, 2021, to correct the name of the fire in Hawaii. It is the Mana Road Fire, not the Nation Fire.

Caption Dan Santos sprays water while defending his girlfriend's Greenville home as the Dixie Fire burns nearby in Plumas County, Calif., on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Dry and windy conditions have led to increased fire activity as firefighters battle the blaze which ignited July 14. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Caption Flames leap from trees as the Dixie Fire jumps Highway 89 north of Greenville in Plumas County, Calif., on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Dry and windy conditions have led to increased fire activity as firefighters battle the blaze which ignited July 14. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Caption Flames leap from trees as the Dixie Fire jumps Highway 89 north of Greenville in Plumas County, Calif., on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Dry and windy conditions have led to increased fire activity as firefighters battle the blaze which ignited July 14. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Caption Cows graze as smoke rises from the Dixie Fire burning in Lassen National Forest, Calif., near Jonesville on Monday, July 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Caption Vehicles turn onto Queen Kaahumanu Highway from an emergency access route opened after residents and visitors lodging in the Waikoloa Village area of Hawaii were ordered to evacuate as a wildfire threatened the South Kohala town Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (Chelsea Jensen/West Hawaii Today via AP) Credit: Chelsea Jensen Credit: Chelsea Jensen

Caption Traffic was backed up for miles on Waikoloa Road and Queen Kaahumanu Highway after a mandatory evacuation was ordered as a wildfire approached the Waikoloa Village area in Hawaii Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (Chelsea Jensen/West Hawaii Today via AP) Credit: Chelsea Jensen Credit: Chelsea Jensen

Caption Vehicles are backed up on Waikoloa Road after a mandatory evacuation was ordered as a wildfire approached the Waikoloa Village area of Hawaii, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. A second emergency route was later opened to provide residents another way out. (Chelsea Jensen/West Hawaii Today via AP) Credit: Chelsea Jensen Credit: Chelsea Jensen

Caption Flames from the Dixie Fire crest a hill in Lassen National Forest, Calif., near Jonesville on Monday, July 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Caption Firefighters monitor a firing operation, where crews set ground fire to stop a wildfire from spreading, while battling the Dixie Fire in Lassen National Forest, Calif., on Monday, July 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Caption A firefighter uses a drip torch to ignite vegetation while trying to stop the Dixie Fire from spreading in Lassen National Forest, Calif., on Monday, July 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger