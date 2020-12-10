X

Correction: Virus Outbreak-Unemployment Benefits story

A Help Wanted sign is posted at a Designer Eyes store at Brickell City Centre, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Miami. The number of people applying for unemployment aid jumped last week to 853,000, the most since September, evidence that some companies are cutting more jobs as new virus cases spiral higher. The Labor Department said Thursday, Dec. 10, that the number of applications increased from 716,000 the previous week. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Credit: Lynne Sladky

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story December 10, 2020, about slowing economies in the U.S. and Europe, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Montrell McGraw is a member of an advocacy group called “Stand Up Louisiana.” The group is actually called “Step Up Louisiana.”

