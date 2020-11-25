X

Correction: Virus Outbreak-The Latest story

Posters on precautions against the coronavirus are displayed at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. The signs on posters read "Precautions against the coronavirus and please wear a mask." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Credit: Ahn Young-joon

In a story Nov. 25, 2020, about a new U.S. estimate of missed coronavirus infections, The Associated Press erroneously reported an earlier calculation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Previously, the CDC estimated nine of every 10 cases were being missed, not one of every 10.

A gate agent with Alaska Airlines assist a traveler at the ticketing counter at Love Field Airport in Dallas, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Rachel Deets, right, special events assistant for the Denver Broncos, uses a thermometer to take the temperature of beat writer Ryan O'Halloran before he can watch the team take part in drills during an NFL football practice at the team's headquarters Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Credit: David Zalubowski

FILE - In this March 15, 2020, file photo, a Red Robin restaurant in Tigard, Ore., has closed some tables in order to maintain social distancing between diners per CDC guidelines. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, announced a statewide two-week "freeze" which will limit restaurants and bars to take-out only and close gyms, indoor and outdoor recreational facilities during that period. If people do not abide by the governor's latest mandates, which restricts social gatherings to six people, they could face a citation, fine or arrest. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)
Credit: Gillian Flaccus

FILE - In this undated file photo issued by the University of Oxford on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, a researcher in a laboratory at the Jenner Institute in Oxford, England, works on the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. With major COVID-19 vaccines showing high levels of protection, British officials are cautiously — and they stress cautiously — optimistic that life may start returning to normal by early April. Even before regulators have approved a single vaccine, the U.K. and countries across Europe are moving quickly to organize the distribution and delivery systems needed to inoculate millions of citizens. (University of Oxford/John Cairns via AP, File)
Credit: John Cairns

People walk past the empty tables of a caffe', in Rome's central Piazza di Pietra, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Credit: Andrew Medichini

Joan Beal, left, and Mindy Butler wear face coverings to help prevent the spread of coronavirus while handing out pet food at a drive-thru food pantry outside the First Universalist Church, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Norway, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

A men cycling next to coils of barbed wire near Top Glove factory hostel in Shah Alam, Malaysia, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Malaysia's Top Glove Corp., the world's largest maker of rubber gloves, says it expects a two to four-week delay in deliveries after more than 2,000 workers at its factories were infected by the coronavirus, raising the possibility of supply disruptions during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Credit: Vincent Thian

Students wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus, ride in a tri-wheeler to school in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Pakistan will again close all educational institutions as of Thursday Nov. 26, 2020, because of a steady and increasingly drastic increase in coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/K.M.Chaudary)
Credit: K.M. Chaudary

People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk under a banner emphasizing an enhanced social distancing campaign in front of Seoul City Hall in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. The banner reads: "We have to stop before COVID-19 stops everything." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Credit: Ahn Young-joon

A banner emphasizing an enhanced social distancing campaign is displayed on the wall of Seoul City Hall in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. The banner reads: "We have to stop before COVID-19 stops everything." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Credit: Ahn Young-joon

An international traveler walks past a closed store at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Residents were urged to avoid nonessential travel during what is typically the busiest travel period of the year. Anyone entering California was advised to quarantine for two weeks. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Credit: Damian Dovarganes)

Holiday travelers crowd the ticketing area of terminal one Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at MSP in Minneapolis. Millions of Americans took to the skies and the highways ahead of Thanksgiving at the risk of pouring gasoline on the coronavirus fire, disregarding increasingly dire warnings that they stay home and limit their holiday gatherings to members of their own household. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)
Credit: David Joles

Dominga Costa, 88, left, receives a Thanksgiving dinner and some cookies from Meals on Wheels volunteer, Ted Fischer, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at her home in Providence, R.I. As more at-risk seniors find themselves unable to leave their homes during the COVID pandemic, Meals on Wheels has been delivering on average 4,000 meals per day up from their pre-pandemic average of 1200. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Credit: David Goldman

