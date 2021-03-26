FEMA vaccination sites to close as California ramps up shots

Brian Ferguson, a spokesman for the agency, said the state is working with Los Angeles and Alameda counties to see if they can continue to put the sites at the Oakland Coliseum and the California State University, Los Angeles, campus to use. The state asked for an extension of the program but it has not been granted.

“We’ve been clear that California is ready to continue the mission if further funding and vaccines would be allocated by the federal government,” he said.

Officials in the county and city of Los Angeles are in discussions about maintaining the site in some fashion, said Dr. Paul Simon, the chief science officer for Los Angeles County.

“While we are disappointed, we understand,” he said about the site's closure.

It’s not yet been determined if the campus would remain as a site or its vaccines would be distributed to smaller community sites.

“We recognize it’s a really important site,” Simon said, adding that officials do not want to scale back vaccine infrastructure just as more supply is on its way.

Representatives for the Alameda County Public Health Department, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and Alameda County Board of Supervisors President Keith Carson did not respond to requests for comment about the closure of the Oakland site.

Frank Mansell, a spokesman for FEMA, said while the sites may keep operating in some fashion, the special allocation of doses will not continue after April 15. The closure of California's sites does not mean sites will be opening elsewhere, he said.

Sami Gallegos, a spokeswoman for the California Department of Public Health, said California will continue to pursue its equity goals through other sites. The state has reserved 40% of all doses for people in the least advantaged neighborhoods, many of whom were vaccinated at the two federal sites. The state has more than 2,000 vaccination sites, she said.

“California’s commitment to equity is much more than just two vaccination sites," she said.

This story was first published on March 26, 2021. It was updated on March 27, 2021 to correct that vaccination sites will close April 11, not April 15. Additionally, corrects Frank Mansell’s last name. It is Mansell, not Mancel.

Associated Press writer Adam Beam contributed from Sacramento.