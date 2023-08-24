US sues SpaceX for alleged hiring discrimination against refugees and others

The U.S. Department of Justice has sued SpaceX, the rocket company founded and run by Elon Musk, for alleged hiring discrimination against refugees and people granted asylum

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued SpaceX, the rocket company founded and run by Elon Musk, for alleged hiring discrimination against refugees and people granted asylum.

The complaint, filed in an administrative court within the department, asserts that SpaceX wrongly claimed that federal export control laws barred it from hiring anyone but U.S. citizens and permanent residents. As a result, it discouraged refugees and asylum grantees from applying for jobs at the company, according to the complaint.

Export controls typically aim to protect U.S. national security and to further national trade objectives. They bar the shipment of specific technologies, weapons, information and software to specific non-U.S. nations and also limit the sharing or release of such items and information to "U.S. persons." But the Justice Department noted that the term includes not only U.S. citizens, but also permanent U.S. residents, refugees, and those granted asylum.

The department charged that SpaceX also refused to “fairly” consider applications from this group of people or to hire them. The positions in question included both ones requiring advanced degrees and others such as welders, cooks and crane operators at the company.

The U.S. is seeking “fair consideration and back pay” for people who were deterred from or denied employment at SpaceX due to the company's alleged discrimination, in addition to undetermined civil penalties.

SpaceX, which is based in Hawthorne, California, did not reply to a request for comment.

___

This story was first published on August 24, 2023. It was updated on August 25, 2023, to correct that the lawsuit accuses SpaceX of discrimination against refugees and asylum grantees, not seekers.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC File/Fulton County Jail

INTERACTIVE FEATURE
Compare head shots vs. mug shots for Trump and allies7h ago

Credit: AJC File/Fulton County Jail

UPDATE
The last of 19 defendants in Trump case surrenders at Fulton jail
9h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

NEW
Black Voices for Trump ex-director Harrison Floyd denied bond in court
4h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

THE JOLT
Mug shot merch? Trump cashes in on Fulton jail surrender
14h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

THE JOLT
Mug shot merch? Trump cashes in on Fulton jail surrender
14h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Two more fake Trump electors seek move to federal court
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Alabama wants to be the 1st state to execute a prisoner by making him breathe only...
6m ago
7 tornadoes confirmed as Michigan storms down trees and power lines; 5 people killed
10m ago
Astros' Framber Valdez holds Tigers hitless through 7 innings
47m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Grant Park Summer Shade, Cobb County...
LISTEN — ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast: ‘Trump Surrenders’
16h ago
Where to find an updated edition of Friday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top