AP Source: McKinsey to pay $573M for role in opioid crisis

State and local governments have been filing lawsuits over the past few years against companies that make and sell prescription opioids for their role in the crisis. But going after a consulting firm is a new wrinkle in the litigation.

McKinsey provided documents used in legal proceedings regarding OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, including some that describe its efforts to help the company try to “supercharge” opioid sales in 2013, as reaction to the overdose crisis was taking a toll on prescribing.

Documents made public in Purdue proceedings last year include include emails among McKinsey. One from 2008, a year after the company first pleaded guilty to opioid-related crimes, says board members, including a Sackler family member, “‘blessed’ him to do whatever he thinks is necessary to ‘save the business.’”

Purdue is in bankruptcy court to try to settle lawsuits against it. The company has proposed a settlement that could be worth $10 billion over time. The company last year also pleaded guilty to criminal charges in part of a settlement with the federal government. Purdue agreed to pay $225 million to the U.S. government. Members of the Sackler family who own the company agreed to pay the same amount in a separate settlement announced the same day. Family members did not admit wrongdoing.

A group of the largest drug distribution companies plus drugmaker Johnson & Johnson have also been working on a national settlement.

___

In a story February 4, 2021, about McKinsey & Company reaching a settlement with state and territorial governments, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Purdue Pharma and members of the Sackler family who own the company agreed to pay the federal government $225 million each as part of the same deal. The company and family members reached separate agreements with U.S. Justice Department, both announced Oct. 21, 2020.