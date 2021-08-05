ajc logo
Correction: Northwest Heat Wave-The Vulnerable story

In a story published August 5, 2021, about a deadly Pacific Northwest heat wave, The Associated Press misspelled the last name of the program director of a nonprofit that does free grocery shopping and delivery for the homebound

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — In a story published August 5, 2021, about a deadly Pacific Northwest heat wave, The Associated Press misspelled the last name of the program director of a nonprofit that does free grocery shopping and delivery for the homebound. The program director of Store to Door is Cassie Sorensen.

