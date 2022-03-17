Penn's Thomas becomes first transgender woman to win NCAAs

As was the case in Thursday morning in a preliminary win, Thomas was stronger at the end. She won the preliminary race at 4:33.82.

Sullivan was third at 4:35.92. Stanford's Brooke Forde was fourth at 4:36.18.

Thomas also is the top seed in the 200 freestyle Friday and is the 10th seed in the 100 freestyle Saturday.

Thomas has followed NCAA and Ivy League rules since she began her transition in 2019 by starting hormone replacement therapy.

The inclusion of the transgender swimmer created controversy, even within the sport. There were fewer than 10 protesters outside the Georgia Tech facility, and some carried banners which read “Save Women's Sports” in the stands.

“I try to ignore it as much as I can,” Thomas said. “I try to focus on my swimming .. and just try to block out everything else.”

Thomas spoke with ESPN immediately after the race but would not participate in the official news conference, as required by the NCAA. Since participation is required, possible action could come following evaluation by the NCAA's swimming and diving championships committee.

Tennessee's Julia Mrozinski won the consolation final with a time of 4:37.35. Northwestern's Lola Mull was second.

Pennsylvania's Lia Thomas gestures as she holds the trophy after winning the 500-meter freestyle at the NCAA swimming and diving championships Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. Thomas is the first known transgender woman to win an NCAA swimming championship. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Pennsylvania's Lia Thomas does a television interview after winning the women's 500-meter freestyle at the NCAA swimming and diving championships Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. Thomas is the first known transgender woman to win an NCAA swimming championship. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

University of Pennsylvania transgender athlete Lia Thomas swims in a preliminary heat for the 500 meter freestyle at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

University of Pennsylvania transgender athlete Lia Thomas waits for a preliminary heat of the 500 meter freestyle at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Pennsylvania's Lia Thomas waits for a preliminary heat in the Women's NCAA 500 meter freestyle swimming championship start Thursday, March 17, 2022, in at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Pennsylvania's Lia Thomas smiles after winning a preliminary heat in the Women's NCAA 500 meter freestyle swimming championship start Thursday, March 17, 2022, in at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Pennsylvania's Lia Thomas competes in a preliminary heat in the Women's NCAA 500 meter freestyle swimming championship start Thursday, March 17, 2022, in at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Pennsylvania's Lia Thomas waits for a preliminary heat in the Women's NCAA 500 meter freestyle swimming championship start Thursday, March 17, 2022, in at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Pennsylvania's Lia Thomas waits for a preliminary heat in the Women's NCAA 500 meter freestyle swimming championship start Thursday, March 17, 2022, in at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Pennsylvania's Lia Thomas competes in the 500-yard freestyle finals at the NCAA college swimming and diving championships, Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. Thomas, who won the event, is the first transgender woman to win an NCAA swimming championship. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

A protester holds a sign outside the arena where Pennsylvania's Lia Thomas was competing in the 500-yard freestyle final at the NCAA women's swimming and diving championships Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Pennsylvania's Lia Thomas reacts after winning the women's 500-yard freestyle final at the NCAA swimming and diving championships Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. Thomas became the first known transgender woman to win an NCAA swimming championship. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)