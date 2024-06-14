Nation & World News

NASA's Voyager 1, the most distant spacecraft from Earth, is doing science again after problem

NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft is sending science data again
FILE - This illustration provided by NASA depicts Voyager 1. The most distant spacecraft from Earth stopped sending back understandable data in November 2023. Flight controllers traced the blank communication to a bad computer chip and rearranged the spacecraft's coding to work around the trouble. In mid-April 2024, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory declared success after receiving good engineering updates. The team is still working to restore transmission of the science data. (NASA via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - This illustration provided by NASA depicts Voyager 1. The most distant spacecraft from Earth stopped sending back understandable data in November 2023. Flight controllers traced the blank communication to a bad computer chip and rearranged the spacecraft's coding to work around the trouble. In mid-April 2024, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory declared success after receiving good engineering updates. The team is still working to restore transmission of the science data. (NASA via AP, File)
By ADITHI RAMAKRISHNAN – Associated Press
Updated 35 minutes ago

DALLAS (AP) — NASA's Voyager 1, the most distant spacecraft from Earth, is sending science data again.

Voyager 1's four instruments are back in business after a computer problem in November, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory said this week. The team first received meaningful information again from Voyager 1 in April, and recently commanded it to start studying its environment again.

Launched in 1977, Voyager 1 is drifting through interstellar space, or the space between star systems. Before reaching this region, the spacecraft discovered a thin ring around Jupiter and several of Saturn’s moons. Its instruments are designed to collect information about plasma waves, magnetic fields and particles.

Voyager 1 is over 15 billion miles (24.14 billion kilometers) from Earth. Its twin Voyager 2 — also in interstellar space — is more than 12 billion miles (19.31 billion kilometers) miles away.

___

This story was first published on June 14, 2024. It was updated on June 17, 2024 to correct the metric distance Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 spacecraft are from Earth.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Jan. 6 investigation lingers as 2024 election nears

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE
3 children among 6 killed in massive Newnan house fire
9m ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

New lawsuits filed in Gwinnett against creation of city of Mulberry
1h ago

Credit: AP

OPINION
TORPY: Under the streets and now above, Atlanta can’t get a break

Credit: AP

OPINION
TORPY: Under the streets and now above, Atlanta can’t get a break

Credit: Courtesy Savi Provisions

Savi Provisions chosen to open store atop Grant Park parking garage
The Latest

Credit: AP

How to navigate the end of your pet's life
11m ago
Ukraine displays destroyed stadium stand in Munich in reminder of war ahead of Euro 2024...
12m ago
Lost chances to treat overdose survivors are documented in new Medicare study
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Key moments at the Tonys: Jay-Z and Hillary Clinton in the house, strides for women and a...
2h ago
AJC INVESTIGATION
Violence, suicides mount in Georgia’s woefully understaffed prisons
Federal review of Atlanta's water system will cost $1M; requested after major outges