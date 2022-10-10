Man charged with murder in Detroit-area hotel shooting

“The evidence is this case is alarming," prosecutor Kym Worthy said. “We have long learned that no place is sacred when it comes to gun violence. Not churches, not movie theaters, not grocery stores or hotels.”

It wasn't immediately known if Williams-Lewis has a lawyer who could comment on the allegations.

The hotel and surrounding businesses were evacuated for hours Thursday while police, with help from a lawyer, persuaded Williams-Lewis to peacefully give up.

Gabi Silver said Williams-Lewis asked for her, although she doesn't know him.

"I just kept saying the same thing over and over, talking to him about his family, telling him he wouldn't get hurt if he surrendered," Silver told The Detroit News.

___

This story has been corrected to show the first name of Williams-Lewis is Reichsrd.

___

This story was first published on Oct. 9, 2022. It was updated on Oct. 10, 2022, to correct Williams-Lewis’ age to 37, instead of 34.

Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Credit: Chris Rizk Credit: Chris Rizk

Credit: Chris Rizk Credit: Chris Rizk

Credit: Chris Rizk Credit: Chris Rizk

Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya