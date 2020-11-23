X

Correction: Jeopardy-Jennings story

This image released by ABS shows contestant Ken Jennings with a trophy on "JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time." Jennings will be the first interim guest for the late Alex Trebek, and the show will try other guest hosts before naming a permanent replacement. (Eric McCandless/ABC via AP)
This image released by ABS shows contestant Ken Jennings with a trophy on "JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time." Jennings will be the first interim guest for the late Alex Trebek, and the show will try other guest hosts before naming a permanent replacement. (Eric McCandless/ABC via AP)

Credit: Eric McCandless

Credit: Eric McCandless

National & World News | Updated 1 hour ago
In a story November 23, 2020, about Ken Jennings becoming be first interim “Jeopardy!”

NEW YORK (AP) — In a story November 23, 2020, about Ken Jennings becoming be first interim “Jeopardy!” host, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Alex Trebek was the show’s only host. Art Fleming was the first host.

This image released by JEOPARDY! shows Ken Jennings, a 74-time champion the the set of the popular quiz show. Jennings will be the first interim guest for the late Alex Trebek, and the show will try other guest hosts before naming a permanent replacement. (JEOPARDY! via AP)
This image released by JEOPARDY! shows Ken Jennings, a 74-time champion the the set of the popular quiz show. Jennings will be the first interim guest for the late Alex Trebek, and the show will try other guest hosts before naming a permanent replacement. (JEOPARDY! via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.