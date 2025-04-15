Breaking: As historic trial starts, Covington sterilizer defends ‘safe and responsible’ operations
Tens of thousands of Jews gather for traditional blessing in Jerusalem

Tens of thousands of people have gathered at the holiest Jewish prayer site in Jerusalem for the traditional priestly blessing
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men participate in a blessing during the holiday of Passover, at the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray, in the Old City of Jerusalem, Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Credit: AP

Updated 50 minutes ago

JERUSALEM (AP) — Tens of thousands of people gathered at the holiest Jewish prayer site in Jerusalem on Tuesday for the traditional priestly blessing.

The “Birkat Cohanim,” or Cohen’s blessing, is a ritual dating back over 2,500 years to when King Solomon’s Temple stood on the same site. The blessing is performed by male Jews who can trace their lineage back to the priestly caste, and takes place three times a year during Judaism’s major holidays. Jews are currently observing the week-long holiday of Passover.

The prayer was led by many of the country’s top rabbis as well as Eliya Cohen, a former hostage who was released from Gaza in February, and relatives of other hostages still being held in Gaza. After the traditional blessing, the rabbis recited a prayer for the 59 hostages still held in captivity in Gaza.

Many worshippers said the prayer had special meaning this year, given the ongoing war, which has stretched on for more than 18 months. “It’s hard for us to believe that we still have hostages that are not able to come home and come and be here and join us with this,” said Shandey Fuchs, who said she tries to attend the ceremony every year. She added that she hopes the prayer brings unity and lasting peace across Israel.

The blessing is recited in Hebrew while religious men cover their heads with prayer shawls, creating a sea of white at the Western Wall Plaza. The paved prayer area is in front of the Wall, the last remnant of the second Jewish Temple's complex destroyed in the 1st century. The Western Wall Heritage Foundation, which runs the site, said more than 200,000 people have visited the site during the Passover holiday, one of three Jewish holidays where ancient Jews traditionally made a pilgrimage to Jerusalem.

___

This story was first published on Apr. 15, 2025. It was updated on Apr. 16, 2025 to correct that the plaza in front of the Western Wall is not the last remnant of the second Jewish Temple. The Wall itself is the last remnant of the ancient Temple.

