More than 100 immigrants detained at an illegal after-hours nightclub in Colorado

On Sunday in Colorado, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement took the club-going immigrants into custody, said Jonathan Pullen, special agent in charge of the DEA's Rocky Mountain Division.

“Colorado Springs is waking up to a safer community today,” he said. The city, Colorado's second largest, lies about 70 miles (113 kilometers) south of Denver.

More than 300 law enforcement officers and officials from multiple agencies responded to the nightclub, which had been under investigation for several months for alleged activities including drug trafficking, prostitution and “crimes of violence,” Pullen said at a news conference. Cocaine was among the drugs found, he said.

“When the cops showed up at the door, most of the drugs hit the floor,” Pullen said.

An undisclosed number of guns were seized, he said.

Trump posted a link to the DEA video of the raid on his social media site, Truth Social. “A big Raid last night on some of the worst people illegally in our Country — Drug Dealers, Murderers, and other Violent Criminals, of all shapes and sizes,” the president wrote.

Pullen estimated more than 200 people were inside the nightclub. Among them were more than a dozen active-duty military members who either were patrons or working as armed security. He said the DEA will consult with the Army's Criminal Investigation Division to determine the next steps involving the service members. In addition, some patrons were arrested on undisclosed outstanding warrants, Pullen said.

Pullen did not specify the countries where the detained immigrants were from.

Earlier this month a federal judge in Colorado temporarily blocked deportations of immigrants who face possible removal under Trump's invocation of an 18th century law known as the Alien Enemies Act.

This story was first published on April 27, 2025. It was updated on April 28, 2025 to correct comments by Jonathan Pullen. He said the DEA will work with the Army in connection with the service members who were present either as patrons at the club or employed as security. He did not say active-duty military members were among those detained.