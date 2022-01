Fashion retailer pays $4.2M in settlement with FTC

The FTC also said that it's sending letters to 10 companies offering “review management services.” It says the action serves as a warning that avoiding the collection or publication of negative reviews violates the FTC Act.

Fashion Nova called the agency's allegations against the company “inaccurate and deceptive." It said it never suppressed any website reviews, and immediately and voluntarily addressed the website review issues when it became aware of them in 2019.

“Fashion Nova is highly confident that it would have won in court and only agreed to settle the case to avoid the distraction and legal fees that it would incur in litigation," the company said in a statement e-mailed to The Associated Press.

This story was first published on January 25, 2022. It was updated on January 26, 2022 to correct the headline, story summary and first two paragraphs of the story to say that Fashion Nova is paying $4.2 million as part of a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission, not a fine.

