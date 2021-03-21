Canary Islands: 2-year-old rescued from migrant boat dies

The toddler suffered cardiac arrest and was resuscitated by emergency workers on the dock of Arguineguin upon arrival Tuesday. She was being treated at a pediatric hospital in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria but died Sunday, a spokeswoman with the local health department said.

The victim was initially identified as Nabody, but the Canary Islands health department and the Spanish government’s delegation in the archipelago confirmed Monday that the deceased child had a different name and that another toddler called Nabody is among 12 minors who are recovering at a local hospital. They said 11 adults also remain hospitalized, one of whom is in critical condition.