Francis Ford Coppola's 'Megalopolis' wrapped at this Georgia hotel. Soon, it'll be open for business

Now the All-Movie Hotel is outfitted with post-production facilities, editing suites, recording rooms and screening spaces. The hybrid property will soon host film nerds and production companies alike.

The "Godfather" director originally bought the hotel in 2022 for $4.35 million to host the production of "Megalopolis" — a self-funded, $120 million film starring Adam Driver as an architect in a futuristic New York City. Amid rumors of production drama, the movie garnered harsh reviews after its debut in Cannes, and The Associated Press reported some critics called it a "disaster."

Coppola’s hotel collection, The Family Coppola Hideaways, has properties in Belize, Guatemala, Argentina, and Italy. The All-Movie Hotel is Coppola’s first property in the United States, opening July 25, in Peachtree City, just under an hour south of Atlanta’s downtown.

There are 27 rooms with prices ranging from $170 to $470 per night.

From the outside, the hotel’s architecture mirrors its former days as a motel. But props from Coppola’s movies scattered throughout the property add flair, such as old school “Godfather” pinball machines in the lobby. An imposing golden hawk figurine, which can be seen in the “Megalopolis” trailer, is perched outside the pool-area fence.

Coppola himself, along with Driver, stayed in rooms that will soon be available to book. In Coppola's room, a round gray couch with spheric pillows sits in front of a king sized bed and among leather director-style chairs The “his and hers” bathrooms are joined by a shower, inspired by a lodge Coppola stayed at in Guatemala.

“I envisioned The All-Movie Hotel to be a space where filmmakers could truly immerse themselves in the creative process, fostering a collaborative environment that inspires innovation,” Coppola said.

Potted succulents imported from Italy line the outdoor walkway and textured walls. Beyond the colorful doors, each room has its own quirks. One has bunk beds, designed for interns and children of production staff. Another is Japan-themed and decorated with photographs of notable Japanese filmmakers. Most of the rooms connect, which Driver appreciated, since he stayed in a room adjacent to his assistant.

Georgia has emerged as a top production hub since 2005, when the state enacted tax breaks for the industry. Tax credits for filmmakers increased dramatically in 2008 and are expected to reach $1.35 billion this year. The tax incentive supported $5.54 billion in economic activity in 2022, according to the Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition.

Filmmakers work closely with an already well-developed network of rental properties, hotels and house crews, said Kelsey Moore, executive director of Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition. But she said the All-Movie Hotel is “a really interesting addition that meets a niche filmmaker need" for an all-in-one communal facility for post-production.

The industry’s growth in the state has slowed, with an estimated 40% fewer productions this year compared to last year, according to WSB-TV. But Moore is confident that Coppola’s choice to use Georgia’s infrastructure shows that its location is still a creative hub.

The hotel “really indicates there’s a desire to do a full ecosystem of production in Georgia,” Moore said.

On the final day of filming "Megalopolis," the crew gathered for their last meal in the farmhouse-style kitchen. Coppola had the placement of a series of book shelves altered to fit a horizontal poster from " Apocalypse Now," one of his signature films.

The crew, actors, interns and Coppola himself dined on a spread of shrimp, pasta, pizza, sausage, steak, sandwiches, and whatever else was left in the refrigerator, Holifield said.

Now, when production companies haven't rented out the entire space, tourists can venture to suburban Atlanta and cook from Coppola's own stove.

This story has been updated to correct the first name of the executive director of the Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition. Her name is Kelsey Moore, not Kelly.

Charlotte Kramon is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

