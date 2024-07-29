Nation & World News

A move to limit fowl in Iowa's capital eggs residents on to protest with a chicken parade

A proposal in Iowa's capital city to cut back on the number of birds people can raise in their backyards has led to a chicken parade in protest
Updated 7 minutes ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Residents with backyard coops in Iowa's capital city paraded with some of their chickens Monday from the Iowa Statehouse to City Hall after local officials ruffled their feathers by proposing stricter limits on raising birds in residential neighborhoods.

Ed and Mary Byrnes Fallon, the operators of an urban farm in Des Moines, hatched the protest after the City Council unveiled the proposal earlier this month to limit fowl play — and potential noise, smell and mess. The proposal would cut the number of birds allowed from 30 to 12 but also ban roosters.

Video posted online by WOI-TV showed several people in a small group of poultry enthusiasts holding chickens before walking the three-quarters of a mile from the Statehouse to City Hall. One boy wore a chicken hat.

“Flocks feed families,” Mary Byrnes Fallon said. “We need to have these birds in our communities to help people understand where their food comes from, to get good food ourselves and for our neighbors, and just to have a good, positive experience.”

The city has said the proposal is a response to other residents crying foul. Council member Linda Westergaard told WOI-TV last week that the birds are disturbing people's peace and quiet.

"They are disturbed by the smell, they are disturbed by the uncleanliness of everything,” she said.

But Ed Fallon posted Sunday on Facebook that the city received a total of only three complaints about chickens from the start of 2020 through June 2024, as well as one complaint about large turkeys and ducks at large.

___

This story has been updated to correct the source of the video. It was from WOI-TV, not KOI-TV.

Editors' Picks
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

USDA moves to limit salmonella in raw poultry products
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Wisconsin Republicans ask voters to take away governor's power to spend federal money
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Wind power can be a major source of tax revenue, but officials struggle to get...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Cobb Commission keeps property tax rate steady
The Latest
Acting Secret Service boss says he 'cannot defend' why roof in Trump rally shooting was...9m ago
Harris and Trump launch new advertisements for presidential election sprint14m ago
Democrats had feared Georgia was a lost cause with Biden running. Harris will campaign...18m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Emory researcher sees promise in new treatment for common skin cancer
Outpouring of grief for Nelons from gospel music community, church members
Infant mortality rate up in Georgia as health officials try new approaches