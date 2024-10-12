Powerful storm knocks out power to 1.4 million homes in Brazil's largest city

SAO PAULO (AP) — Around 1.4 million households in Sao Paulo, Brazil, were without power on Saturday almost 24 hours after a brief but powerful storm swept through South America's largest metropolis. At least seven people were killed.

Officials in Sao Paulo state said that record wind gusts Friday night of up to 67 mph (108 kph) knocked down transmission lines and uprooted trees, causing severe damage in some parts. The storm also shut down several airports and interrupted water service in several areas, according to the state government.

One person died when a tree fell on an outdoor stall, authorities said. At least six other people in surrounding Sao Paulo state also died.