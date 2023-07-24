The Big Peanut once again reigns at the roadside in Georgia, after hurricane felled earlier goober

Georgia’s Big Peanut is back

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By JEFF AMY – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
X

Georgia's Big Peanut is back.

The roadside landmark along Interstate 75 in south Georgia was rededicated Thursday, nearly five years after an earlier version was felled by the winds of Hurricane Michael.

This time, the giant goober is made of sheet metal, not fiberglass.

It’s a symbol of pride in the heart of south Georgia’s peanut belt, as well as an enticement for tourists to pull off the highway in the small town of Ashburn.

The Ashburn-Turner County Chamber of Commerce raised nearly $80,000 to replace the giant groundnut, which had saluted motorists since 1975 until it was blown down on Oct. 10, 2018. The majority of the money came from the Georgia Department of Agriculture, although Turner County residents also raised thousands.

The peanut, atop a brick pedestal, has come to symbolize the county of 9,000 people, which is halfway between Macon and the Florida state line.

“I think it represents home,” said Ashley Miller, the chamber's executive director. “I know it's a small town, but when you say, ‘Have you seen the peanut?’ That's me.”

She said it's also a fitting tribute to peanut farmers in a county where almost everyone is touched by agriculture.

Community leaders spent about $70,000 to replace the peanut, holding the remaining money for maintenance. They hired Cole Sercer, of Sercer Machine & Fabrication in nearby Rebecca, to make the new peanut.

Sercer said he and employees modeled the new nut after the remains of the one destroyed by the hurricane. But it's made differently, with a metal pole and frame inside and dozens of custom-worked sheet metal panels forming the curvy shell of the nut. Below is a golden crown with an aluminum frame and yellow plastic panels. The peanut is painted in brown and beige architectural paint, and in a modern touch, is now illuminated by LED lights at night.

It took workers a combined 700 to 800 hours to build the landmark, Sercer said, which weighs around 5,000 pounds. From the bottom of the brick pylon to the top of the peanut, Sercer said the landmark is more than 40 feet tall.

Sercer said his company does “a little bit of everything” including customizing trucks and off-road vehicles, but it also works on farm equipment and in peanut-processing plants.

Next up is making the Big Peanut more welcoming in the social media age. Miller said Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis once took a selfie with the previous giant goober, and she plans to set up a “selfie spot” so tourists can get the best angle with the new Big Peanut.

___

This story was first published July 24, 2023. It was updated on July 25, 2023, to correct the name of the executive director of the Ashburn-Turner County Chamber of Commerce. She is Ashley Miller, not Rebecca Miller. The name of a celebrity who took a selfie with the Big Peanut was also corrected. He is Ashton Kutcher, not Austin Kutcher.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Fulton DA: Keep Trump grand jury report under wraps — for now2h ago

Credit: City of Hiawassee

Here there be dragons? Mountaintop sculpture plan scorches Hiawassee
1h ago

Credit: Handout

UPDATE: Minister arrested in 1975 cold case lived quietly in Cobb for 18 years
1h ago

Credit: City of South Fulton

Racist threats to South Fulton mayor may be from out of state
1h ago

Credit: City of South Fulton

Racist threats to South Fulton mayor may be from out of state
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

NEW DETAILS: What they’re saying about the new UPS-Teamsters labor deal
56m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Ohio voters will decide on abortion access in November ballot
8m ago
Visa profits rise as global customers increasingly use credit and debit cards instead of...
10m ago
UPS reaches tentative contract with 340,000 unionized workers potentially dodging...
21m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Why Braves traded for Pierce Johnson, Taylor Hearn, and are they done dealing?
Channel 2 Action News partners with groups for school supply drive
Asian store in Duluth a social media-fueled sensation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top