World's oldest male gorilla dies at Atlanta zoo at age of 61

Ozzie was the only surviving member of a generation brought to Zoo Atlanta with the opening of The Ford African Rain Forest in 1988. He became the world's first gorilla in the world to participate in a voluntary blood pressure reading in 2009.

The primate is survived by seven descendants at the Atlanta zoo and many other offspring at other zoos in the United States and Canada, the news release stated.

Lowland gorillas are considered critically endangered because of poaching, habitat loss, and drastic population reductions from disease. According to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, their numbers have decreased by 60% and as much as 90% in some parts of western Africa.

