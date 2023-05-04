X

Official: Gunman kills 3, then self in rural Georgia town

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By JEFF AMY and RUSS BYNUM, Associated Press
Updated 34 minutes ago
A coroner says a gunman killed two relatives and a fast food worker in rural south Georgia before taking his own life Thursday

A Georgia man shot two of his relatives and a fast food worker dead before killing himself on Thursday in rural south Georgia, the local coroner said.

The shooter killed his mother and grandmother at two neighboring homes and killed a woman at a McDonald's restaurant in downtown Moultrie, Colquitt County Coroner C. Verlyn Brock told The Associated Press. He said the gunman then shot himself.

Brock did not provide the identities of the shooter or the victims. He said he did not know whether the gunman and the McDonald's worker knew each other.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement only that there had been “multiple fatalities” at different crime scenes in the area. As the state's leading law enforcement agency, the GBI said the Moultrie Police Department requested its assistance, as is typical in major crimes in Georgia.

“We are working to learn more information and track down some additional witnesses,” GBI Special Agent in Charge Jamy Steinberg wrote in an email.

Sabrina Holweger, who works at an adjoining optometrist’s office, said she and a coworker arrived at work before 8 a.m. to find police swarming the McDonald’s and a woman's body gunned down and lying in a doorway of the restaurant.

“It was really just scary not knowing if they had shot themselves,” Holweger said.

She said police blocked off a main street that runs in front of the McDonald’s in the city of 15,000 and told employees in her office that they would be questioned if they crossed the property line into the McDonald’s parking lot.

Holweger said the woman who died at the restaurant was the early morning manager, and that the shooter had been an employee there. Holweger said it appeared that the man killed the woman when she unlocked the door to let him in for an early-morning shift.

Moultrie is about 60 miles (95 kilometers) northeast of Tallahassee, Florida.

The Chicago-based McDonald's Corp. did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Thursday.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

Normalcy, resignation set in day after shooting1h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

NEW: Midtown Atlanta shooting highlights partisan divides on gun control
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Latest news, updates on Midtown shooting
2h ago

Credit: Kasmira Smith | The Moultrie Observer

UPDATE: 4 dead, including suspect, in Moultrie shootings, coroner says
1h ago

Credit: Kasmira Smith | The Moultrie Observer

UPDATE: 4 dead, including suspect, in Moultrie shootings, coroner says
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia schools grapple with how to transport students
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

DoorDash beats Q1 forecasts as it expands services, markets
14m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street sinks as bank fears flare
14m ago
Georgia election chief denies Democrats early 2024 primary
15m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Cinco de Mayo, Derby Day and more
2h ago
A young Atlanta Cook met a prince. Now he is going to a coronation
11h ago
Cameras, license plate readers help cops track, arrest Midtown shooting suspect
28m ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top