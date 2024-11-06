Corning faces EU antitrust scrutiny over Gorilla Glass deals with phone makers

LONDON (AP) — Corning is facing European Union antitrust scrutiny after the bloc's watchdog said Wednesday it's investigating the speciality glass maker's exclusive deals for its Gorilla Glass used in cellphones.

The European Commission, the 27-nation EU's top antitrust enforcer, said it opened a formal investigation to determine whether Corning Inc. abused its dominant worldwide position for the toughened glass used in smartphones, tablets and other portable devices.

The commission, which is the EU's executive branch, said it was concerned about “anti-competitive exclusive supply agreements" requiring device makers to source all or nearly all of their glass from Corning. Under these deals, manufacturers got rebates for buying only Corning glass, and could only take competing offers from rival glass makers if Corning couldn't match the price.