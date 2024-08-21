Cornel West cleared to appear on ballot in Maine, where ranked voting is in play

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Independent presidential candidate Cornel West can appear on the ballot in Maine, the state's secretary of state has ruled.

Shenna Bellows' decision came Tuesday, about a week after the withdrawal of a challenge to another long-shot candidate, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The presence of multiple third-party candidates on the Maine ballot is potentially significant because the state uses ranked choice voting to determine a winner.

Bellows ruled that some signatures in support of West were gathered fraudulently but that there was a significant number of valid signatures for the candidate to appear on the ballot. She said in a statement that “the bad actions of one should not impugn the valid First Amendment rights of the many.”