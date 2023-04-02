Corey Conners wins Valero Texas Open for 2nd time in 5 years

Also the 2019 winner, Conners had a 15-under 273 total on TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course. The Canadian now heads to the Masters, where he tied sixth last year for his second straight top-10 finish at Augusta National.

A shot behind Patrick Rodgers starting play, Conners had a three-shot lead after he birdied No. 15. Stevens eagled the 17th, but missed a 9-foot birdie putt at 18 that would have tied it. Connors ended it with a 3-foot par putt on 18.