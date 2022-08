Corbin ends Nats' starting pitcher wins drought, beats Reds

Hunter Harvey worked around a leadoff single in the Reds seventh, Carl Edwards Jr. induced three consecutive flyouts in the eighth and Kyle Finnegan handled the ninth for his eighth save in 12 opportunities.

Ildemaro Vargas led off the fifth with a liner against Nick Lodolo (3-5) to left for his third homer in nine games, breaking a 2-all tie. Lodolo yielded three runs and struck out five over seven innings, which tied the longest outing of the rookie’s career.

The Reds took an early lead on Kyle Farmer’s RBI grounder in the first and Fairchild’s solo homer in the second. Washington tied it in the fourth with Nelson Cruz’s bases-loaded walk and Riley Adams’ RBI single.

Cincinnati second baseman Jonathan India had two singles to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 11 games.

MENESES KEEPS HITTING

OF Joey Meneses singled in the fifth and has 28 hits in 22 games since debuting after Washington traded Josh Bell and Juan Soto earlier this month. The 30-year-old has the most hits for a Nationals rookie through 22 games, besting the 27 that Anthony Rendon had in 2013.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: OF Nick Senzel (left hamstring tightness) was out of the lineup for the third consecutive day. Manager David Bell said the team would likely have to make a decision about placing Senzel on the injured list by Monday. … RHP Hunter Greene (shoulder) will begin a rehabilitation assignment Thursday. Bell said the team hopes Greene can return to the rotation Sept. 11 or 12.

Nationals: Gray is scheduled to return to the rotation during Washington’s series at the New York Mets next weekend. Gray has not pitched since Aug. 20 and has worked 123 1/3 innings this season and has never thrown more than 130 innings in a year since turning pro. “I think he understands where he’s at,” manager Dave Martinez said. “For the most part, we’re trying to keep these guys healthy for the future and build them up.”

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Chase Anderson makes his Cincinnati debut Monday at home in the opener of a three-game series against St. Louis. Anderson hasn’t pitched in the majors since Aug. 4, 2021, when he was with Philadelphia.

Nationals: Washington is off Monday before continuing its homestand Tuesday against Oakland. RHP Erick Fedde (5-8, 4.88 ERA) will face the Athletics for the first time in his career.

