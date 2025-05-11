Corbin Burnes throws 7 dominant innings, leads the Diamondbacks over the Dodgers 3-0

May (1-3) was nearly as good, giving up two runs on seven hits and a walk over 6 2/3 innings. The tall righty struck out five.

The Diamondbacks pushed ahead 1-0 in the fourth after Corbin Carroll hit a leadoff triple and scored on Ketel Marte's groundout. Suarez's solo homer in the sixth — a 455-foot shot to center — made it 2-0.

Pavin Smith had a three-hit night and his RBI double in the ninth gave Arizona a 3-0 cushion. Ryne Nelson threw the eighth and ninth innings for his first save of the season, retiring all six batters he faced.

The Dodgers finished with just five hits — none for extra bases. Shohei Ohtani had a single and a walk.

The D-backs have won two of three games against the Dodgers and go for the series win Sunday.

Key moment

Nelson had a tough task following Burnes on the mound in the eighth, but retired the dangerous trio of Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman in order.

Key stat

Suarez's 12 homers lead the D-backs. He's on pace for nearly 50 long balls.

Up next

RHP Tony Gonsolin (1-0, 4.09 ERA) was set to start for Los Angeles against RHP Zac Gallen (3-4, 4.37) on Sunday.

