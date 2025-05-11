Nation & World News
Corbin Burnes throws 7 dominant innings, leads the Diamondbacks over the Dodgers 3-0

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Corbin Burnes throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning during a baseball game, Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By DAVID BRANDT – Associated Press
46 minutes ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Corbin Burnes threw seven scoreless innings, Eugenio Suarez hit his 12th homer of the season and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-0 on Saturday night.

One day after the Dodgers won a thrilling 14-11 slugfest, Burnes and L.A.'s Dustin May had an impressive pitchers' duel.

Burnes (2-1) hadn’t thrown in a game since April 30, skipping a turn in the rotation after getting a cortisone shot because of shoulder inflammation. The 2021 NL Cy Young winner looked sharp after the nine-day layoff, carving through the Dodgers lineup while giving up just five hits and two walks and striking out five.

May (1-3) was nearly as good, giving up two runs on seven hits and a walk over 6 2/3 innings. The tall righty struck out five.

The Diamondbacks pushed ahead 1-0 in the fourth after Corbin Carroll hit a leadoff triple and scored on Ketel Marte's groundout. Suarez's solo homer in the sixth — a 455-foot shot to center — made it 2-0.

Pavin Smith had a three-hit night and his RBI double in the ninth gave Arizona a 3-0 cushion. Ryne Nelson threw the eighth and ninth innings for his first save of the season, retiring all six batters he faced.

The Dodgers finished with just five hits — none for extra bases. Shohei Ohtani had a single and a walk.

The D-backs have won two of three games against the Dodgers and go for the series win Sunday.

Key moment

Nelson had a tough task following Burnes on the mound in the eighth, but retired the dangerous trio of Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman in order.

Key stat

Suarez's 12 homers lead the D-backs. He's on pace for nearly 50 long balls.

Up next

RHP Tony Gonsolin (1-0, 4.09 ERA) was set to start for Los Angeles against RHP Zac Gallen (3-4, 4.37) on Sunday.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll runs after hitting a triple against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning during a baseball game, Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dustin May throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning during a baseball game, Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani starts to run after hitting a single against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning during a baseball game, Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Arizona Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suárez reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the sixth inning during a baseball game, Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

