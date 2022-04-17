ajc logo
X

Cora: Sox to miss multiple unvaccinated players at Toronto

Boston Red Sox's Tanner Houck pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Combined ShapeCaption
Boston Red Sox's Tanner Houck pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

National & World News
By KEN POWTAK, Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Boston expects to be without multiple unvaccinated players for an upcoming series at Toronto

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Boston expects to be without multiple unvaccinated players for an upcoming series at Toronto.

Starting pitcher Tanner Houck told the Boston Globe on Sunday that he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and won't pitch during the four-game series beginning Monday, April 25. He would have been in line to start the second game.

To enter Canada, the Canadian government requires a person must have received a second COVID-19 vaccine dose — or one dose of Johnson & Johnson — at least 14 days prior to entry.

“I’m bummed that I won’t be able to make that start,” Houck said.

Cora was asked after an 8-1 win over Minnesota on Sunday if he expected to be missing other players.

“Yeah,” Cora said. He was not asked a follow-up question and then ended the press conference.

Asked earlier about Houck, Cora said: "We knew it beforehand, so we’ll plan accordingly.”

Players sidelined by COVID-19 vaccine issues are not paid and do not accrue major league service time while on the restricted list.

Oakland placed catcher Austin Allen and left-handers A.J. Puk and Kirby Snead on the restricted list for the Athletics’ series in Toronto this weekend.

“I think it’s a personal choice for everyone whether they get it or not,” Houck told The Globe.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora takes the ball as he relieves Tanner Houck, center, during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora takes the ball as he relieves Tanner Houck, center, during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Combined ShapeCaption
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora takes the ball as he relieves Tanner Houck, center, during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Editors' Picks
Atlanta, Thursday April 7, 2022 - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens talks with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporters about his first 100 days in office. (Tyson A. Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com)

Andre Dickens plays peacemaker in first 100 days as Atlanta mayor
A 10-year-old girl is dead after a house fire started Sunday morning. A second child, initially missing, was found safe approximately four hours later.

Credit: Courtesy of Gwinnett Fire Deper

Sibling in custody after 10-year-old’s death in suspected arson at Loganville home
3h ago
Crowds gather as the sun rises on top of Stone Mountain during the 76th annual Easter Sunrise Service on Sunday, April 17, 2022. The popular event returned to the park after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Miguel Martinez/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Easter sunrise service back at Stone Mountain after 2-year hiatus
4h ago
Monroe police found a woman dead in her home Saturday. Her 1-year-old girl had allegedly been abducted by her father and has since been found safe, police said.

Credit: File photo

Police: Mother found dead after child abducted by father in Monroe
8h ago
Monroe police found a woman dead in her home Saturday. Her 1-year-old girl had allegedly been abducted by her father and has since been found safe, police said.

Credit: File photo

Police: Mother found dead after child abducted by father in Monroe
8h ago
Metro Atlanta rideshare drivers demanding raises as gas prices go up

Gridlock Guy: Inexpensive rideshare shuttle debuts this week in Buckhead
13h ago
The Latest
Live Update | Ukraine: Takeover of Mariupol could end talks
6m ago
LEADING OFF: Freeman vs Braves, Hill's special Patriots Day
15m ago
Tatum's layup at buzzer gives Celtics 115-114 win over Nets
17m ago
Featured
Delta-8 THC is sold in stores such as the Georgia Hemp Company, but its legality isn't spelled out in state law.

Credit: Georgia Hemp Company

Judge extends injunction against Gwinnett DA’s cannabis product ban
Before they face off: One more nod to Freddie Freeman, forever a Brave
7h ago
Gridlock Guy: Inexpensive rideshare shuttle debuts this week in Buckhead
13h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top