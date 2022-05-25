ajc logo
Cops: 500,000 fentanyl pills found in Arizona traffic stop

This photo released by the Casa Grande Police Department, shows a collagen supplement bottle that concealed approximately 500,000 fentanyl pills that were found in an SUV pulled over for speeding on Interstate 10 in Pinal County, Arix., on Monday May 23, 2022. Two women, Martha Lopez, 31, and Tania Luna Solis, 30, were arrested Monday after about 500,000 fentanyl pills were found collagen supplement bottles in an SUV pulled over for speeding on Interstate 10 in Arizona, police said.(Casa Grande Police Department via AP)

This photo released by the Casa Grande Police Department, shows a collagen supplement bottle that concealed approximately 500,000 fentanyl pills that were found in an SUV pulled over for speeding on Interstate 10 in Pinal County, Arix., on Monday May 23, 2022.

Updated 23 minutes ago
Arizona police say two women were arrested after about 500,000 fentanyl pills were found in an SUV pulled over for speeding

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — Two women were arrested after about 500,000 fentanyl pills were found in an SUV pulled over for speeding on Interstate 10 in Arizona, police said.

The pills were found concealed in collagen supplement bottles on Monday during a search that also turned up a handgun and a large amount of cash, police from the small city of Casa Grande south of Phoenix said in a statement.

U.S. overdose deaths have risen most years for more than two decades. The increase began in the 1990s with overdoses involving opioid painkillers, followed by waves of deaths led by other opioids like heroin and — most recently — illicit fentanyl.

Last year, overdoses involving fentanyl and other synthetic opioids surpassed 71,000, up 23% from the year before. There also was a 23% increase in deaths involving cocaine and a 34% increase in deaths involving meth and other stimulants.

In the Arizona traffic stop, Martha Lopez, 31, and Tania Luna Solis, 30, were arrested on suspicion of crimes including possession of a narcotic drug for sale, according to police.

Court records didn't list attorneys who could comment on behalf Lopez or Solis, who are from Phoenix.

Two children in the vehicle were turned over to state child protection officials, police said.

This photo released by the Casa Grande Police Department, shows collagen supplement bottles that concealed approximately 500,000 fentanyl pills that were found in an SUV pulled over for speeding on Interstate 10 in Pinal County, Ariz., on Monday May 23, 2022. Two women, Martha Lopez, 31, and Tania Luna Solis, 30, were arrested Monday after about 500,000 fentanyl pills were found collagen supplement bottles in an SUV pulled over for speeding on Interstate 10 in Arizona, police said.(Casa Grande Police Department via AP)

This photo released by the Casa Grande Police Department, shows collagen supplement bottles that concealed approximately 500,000 fentanyl pills that were found in an SUV pulled over for speeding on Interstate 10 in Pinal County, Ariz., on Monday May 23, 2022.

This photo released by the Casa Grande Police Department, shows collagen supplement bottles that concealed approximately 500,000 fentanyl pills that were found in an SUV pulled over for speeding on Interstate 10 in Pinal County, Ariz., on Monday May 23, 2022. Two women, Martha Lopez, 31, and Tania Luna Solis, 30, were arrested Monday after about 500,000 fentanyl pills were found collagen supplement bottles in an SUV pulled over for speeding on Interstate 10 in Arizona, police said.(Casa Grande Police Department via AP)

This combo of Monday, May 23, 2022, photos provided by the Pinal County, Ariz., Sheriff's Office, show Tania Luna Solis, left, and Martha Lopez. The two Phoenix women were arrested Monday after approximately 500,000 fentanyl pills were found in an SUV pulled over for speeding on Interstate 10 in Pinal County, police said. Lopez, 31, and Tania Luna Solis, 30, were arrested on suspicion of several crimes, including possession, use, administration, acquisition, sale, manufacture or transportation of a narcotic drug, according to police. (Pinal County Sheriff's Office via AP)

This combo of Monday, May 23, 2022, photos provided by the Pinal County, Ariz., Sheriff's Office, show Tania Luna Solis, left, and Martha Lopez.

This combo of Monday, May 23, 2022, photos provided by the Pinal County, Ariz., Sheriff's Office, show Tania Luna Solis, left, and Martha Lopez. The two Phoenix women were arrested Monday after approximately 500,000 fentanyl pills were found in an SUV pulled over for speeding on Interstate 10 in Pinal County, police said. Lopez, 31, and Tania Luna Solis, 30, were arrested on suspicion of several crimes, including possession, use, administration, acquisition, sale, manufacture or transportation of a narcotic drug, according to police. (Pinal County Sheriff's Office via AP)

In this Monday, May 23, 2022, photo provided by the Pinal County, Ariz., Sheriff's Office shows Tania Luna Solis. Two Phoenix women, Martha Lopez, 31, and Solis, 30, were arrested Monday, May 23, 2022, after approximately 500,000 fentanyl pills were found in an SUV pulled over for speeding on Interstate 10 in Pinal County, police said. The two were arrested on suspicion of several crimes, including possession, use, administration, acquisition, sale, manufacture or transportation of a narcotic drug, according to police. (Pinal County Sheriff's Office via AP)

In this Monday, May 23, 2022, photo provided by the Pinal County, Ariz., Sheriff's Office shows Tania Luna Solis. Two Phoenix women, Martha Lopez, 31, and Solis, 30, were arrested Monday, May 23, 2022, after approximately 500,000 fentanyl pills were found in an SUV pulled over for speeding on Interstate 10 in Pinal County, police said. The two were arrested on suspicion of several crimes, including possession, use, administration, acquisition, sale, manufacture or transportation of a narcotic drug, according to police. (Pinal County Sheriff's Office via AP)

In this Monday, May 23, 2022, photo provided by the Pinal County, Ariz., Sheriff's Office shows Tania Luna Solis. Two Phoenix women, Martha Lopez, 31, and Solis, 30, were arrested Monday, May 23, 2022, after approximately 500,000 fentanyl pills were found in an SUV pulled over for speeding on Interstate 10 in Pinal County, police said. The two were arrested on suspicion of several crimes, including possession, use, administration, acquisition, sale, manufacture or transportation of a narcotic drug, according to police. (Pinal County Sheriff's Office via AP)

In this Monday, May 23, 2022, photo provided by the Pinal County, Ariz., Sheriff's Office shows Martha Lopez. Two Phoenix women, Lopez, 31, and Tania Luna Solis, 30, were arrested Monday, May 23, 2022, after approximately 500,000 fentanyl pills were found in an SUV pulled over for speeding on Interstate 10 in Pinal County, police said. They were arrested on suspicion of several crimes, including possession, use, administration, acquisition, sale, manufacture or transportation of a narcotic drug, according to police. (Pinal County Sheriff's Office via AP)

In this Monday, May 23, 2022, photo provided by the Pinal County, Ariz., Sheriff's Office shows Martha Lopez. Two Phoenix women, Lopez, 31, and Tania Luna Solis, 30, were arrested Monday, May 23, 2022, after approximately 500,000 fentanyl pills were found in an SUV pulled over for speeding on Interstate 10 in Pinal County, police said. They were arrested on suspicion of several crimes, including possession, use, administration, acquisition, sale, manufacture or transportation of a narcotic drug, according to police. (Pinal County Sheriff's Office via AP)

In this Monday, May 23, 2022, photo provided by the Pinal County, Ariz., Sheriff's Office shows Martha Lopez. Two Phoenix women, Lopez, 31, and Tania Luna Solis, 30, were arrested Monday, May 23, 2022, after approximately 500,000 fentanyl pills were found in an SUV pulled over for speeding on Interstate 10 in Pinal County, police said. They were arrested on suspicion of several crimes, including possession, use, administration, acquisition, sale, manufacture or transportation of a narcotic drug, according to police. (Pinal County Sheriff's Office via AP)

