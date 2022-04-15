Injured Copperfield trick participant loses lawsuit appeal

“Had the dissenting opinion been shared by the majority, our clients would be looking at a new trial,” Harris said. “We are disappointed we won’t have that opportunity.”

Five justices rejected Harris' argument that the trial judge should not have allowed attorneys for the hotel to show jurors surveillance videos of Cox walking with apparent ease to court with his dog on a leash.

In the courtroom, jurors saw Cox helped to the witness stand by his attorney or court officers. He testified that he needed assistance when not in court.

Copperfield’s illusion, dubbed “the runaround” by stagehands, appeared to make as many as 13 audience volunteers disappear onstage and reappear moments later in the back of the theater.

The jury heard that in less than 90 seconds, stagehands with flashlights ushered the audience members offstage through dark curtains, down passageways, outdoors and then indoors through a kitchen to re-enter the theater for the show’s finale.

At trial, Cox’s lawyer told the jury that hotel renovation work had left construction dust coating an alley that the group ran through.