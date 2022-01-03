Hamburger icon
Cop couple overpower rowdy passenger on flight to Canada

34 minutes ago
Austrian authorities say two off-duty officers heading for a holiday in Canada together as a couple stepped up and helped restrain a fellow passenger who became rowdy on their flight last week

BERLIN (AP) — Two off-duty officers heading for a holiday in Canada together as a couple stepped up and helped restrain a fellow passenger who became rowdy on their flight last week, Austria's Interior Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said the passenger started issuing threats about two hours into the flight “and thereby endangered the safety of the plane.”

After quietly reaching out to the plane's crew, the officers overpowered the disruptive passenger and kept him under observation until the plane landed and they were able to hand him over to Canadian authorities.

In a statement, Lufthansa confirmed that the incident occurred on its Dec. 29 flight from Frankfurt to Toronto, and thanked the pair for their help.

The German carrier declined to provide further details citing data protection.

