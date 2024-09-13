Cook scores 3 TDs to help Bills rout Dolphins 31-10, Tagovailoa leaves with concussion

Cook caught a 17-yard touchdown passs from Allen and scored on runs of 1 and 49 yards in the first half, flipping into the end zone when he gave the Bills a 24-7 lead.

Allen didn't appear limited by the left hand that he hurt after hurdling safety Budda Baker in Buffalo's opener against the Cardinals. He had his hand heavily wrapped before returning to finish that game and practiced all week with a glove to protect it.

Backup Mitchell Trubisky replaced Allen late in the fourth Thursday with Buffalo up by 21.

Miami's star receiver Tyreek Hill was held to three catches for 24 yards during a week in which he dominated national headlines. Hill was pulled from his sports car by Miami-Dade County police officers, pushed face-first onto a street and handcuffed during a traffic stop outside the Dolphins' home stadium hours before their season opener.

Officer Danny Torres was placed on administrative duty as the department's director launched an internal affairs investigation. Hill said he wants the officer fired, but the 30-year-old also acknowledged he could have handled the interaction better in the moment.

Buffalo scored 10 points off two first-half turnovers by Tagovailoa. Ja'Marcus Ingram intercepted Tagovailoa's pass on a tipped ball intended for receiver Grant DuBose on Miami's opening drive. Then Christian Benford picked off a pass on what appeared to be miscommunication between the quarterback and receiver Robbie Chosen. Both DuBose and Chosen arrived to the team after the preseason.

Tagovailoa thew another interception to Ingram trying to toss the ball out of bounds on Miami's opening drive of the third. Ingram returned the ball 31 yards for a score that put Buffalo up 31-10. It was Tagovailoa's third career game with three interceptions.

Tagovailoa ran for a first down with 4:36 in the third and collided head-first into Hamlin and hit his head on the ground.

Bills players, as well as Tagovailoa's teammates, immediately waved for trainers to come to the field. The fifth-year quarterback was helped to his feet after a few minutes and walked under his own power to the locker room with trainers after throwing for 145 yards and a 5-yard touchdown to De'Von Achane.

Tagovailoa was diagnosed with two concussions in 2023. Skylar Thompson replaced him Thursday.

Injuries

Bills: Middle linebacker and captain Terrel Bernard left with a pectoral injury in the first quarter and did not return.

Dolphins: Starting offensive linemen Terron Armstead and Rob Jones both left with shoulder injuries. ... Jeff Wilson Jr. left with an oblique injury and did not return.

Up Next

Bills: Host Jacksonville on Monday, Sept. 23.

Dolphins: At Seattle on Sunday, Sept. 22.

