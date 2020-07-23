Convictions, life sentences upheld in "Cathouse" slayings

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals rejected appeals from Russell Lee Hogshooter, 43, and Denny Edward Phillips, 42, who were both sentenced to six life without parole terms. The men were convicted of six counts of murder in the deaths of the deaths of Brooke Phillips, 22; Milagros Barrera, 22; Jennifer Lynn Ermey, 25; and Casey Mark Barrientos, 32. The two additional murder charges were because Brooke Phillips and Barrera were both pregnant.

Denny Phillips is not related to Brooke Phillips, who had appeared in the HBO series about the Moonlite BunnyRanch, a legal brothel near Carson City, Nevada.