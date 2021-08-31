Conviction to be dropped in Michigan fire that killed 5 kids

McDonald said her office discovered a video of an interview with a fire survivor who said Deering didn't commit the arson.

The prosecutor also said jurors and Deering's defense lawyer were never informed that jail informants won substantial benefits for their testimony against him. McDonald disclosed that development in May.

Greg Townsend was the assistant prosecutor who took Deering to trial in 2006. He subsequently became a Michigan assistant attorney general and was part of the team handling an alleged kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. He retired in July, weeks after the Deering case made headlines again.

The Innocence Clinic at University of Michigan law school had been trying to get a new trial for Deering, arguing that the fire analysis was based on “junk science,” but those efforts were unsuccessful in Michigan’s appellate courts.

McDonald said she will join a new request by Deering's attorneys to have a judge throw out the murder conviction.

