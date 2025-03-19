Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Controversial insider account by former Meta official has strong first-week sales

A former Meta official’s explosive insider account sold 60,000 copies in its first week and reached the top 10 on Amazon
This cover image released by Flatiron Books shows "Careless People: A Cautionary Tale of Power, Greed, and Lost Idealism" by Sarah Wynn-Williams. (Flatiron via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This cover image released by Flatiron Books shows "Careless People: A Cautionary Tale of Power, Greed, and Lost Idealism" by Sarah Wynn-Williams. (Flatiron via AP)
By HILLEL ITALIE – Associated Press
46 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A former Meta official's explosive insider account sold 60,000 copies in its first week and reached the top 10 on Amazon.com's best-seller list amid efforts by the social media giant to discredit the book.

Released last week by Flatiron Books, a Macmillan imprint, Sarah Wynn-Williams' "Careless People" alleges cruel and otherwise disturbing behavior by Mark Zuckerberg, Joel Kaplan and other executives and describes Zuckerberg's alleged efforts to win favor with Chinese officials. Meta has countered that Wynn-Williams, a former director of global public policy who left what was then Facebook in 2017, violated a severance agreement and wrote a book filled with inaccuracies.

According to Flatiron, first week sales include print audio and digital editions. On Wednesday, “Careless People” ranked No. 3 on Amazon.

In response to a complaint filed by Meta, emergency arbitrator Nicholas A. Gowen last week placed a hold on Wynn-Williams' promoting the book or making further "critical claims" about her former employer. In his ruling, Gowen wrote that Meta had “established a likelihood of success on the merits of its contractual non-disparagement claim” against Wynn-Williams. Flatiron can still publish and promote “Careless People.”

A statement from Meta praised the arbitrator’s decision, saying it “affirms that Sarah Wynn Williams’ false and defamatory book should never have been published.” Meta has otherwise called “Careless People” a "mix of out-of-date and previously reported claims about the company and false accusations about our executives.”

Flatiron also issued a statement, saying it "was appalled by Meta’s tactics to silence our author through the use of a non-disparagement clause in a severance agreement.” The publisher added that the arbitrator had not addressed the allegations made by Wynn-Williams.

“The book went through a thorough editing and vetting process, and we remain committed to publishing important books such as this. We will absolutely continue to support and promote it," the statement reads.

Flatiron did not announce the book until just days before its release. Meta's response has included queries to media outlets, among them The Associated Press, over their plans for coverage. Washington Post critic Ron Charles wrote last week that he had received repeated messages from Meta.

“In my 27 years of reviewing and editing newspaper books sections, no company has ever done this with me,” he noted.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, on June 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

Credit: AP

Meta to start testing crowd-sourced fact-checking, based on X example, next week

'Sunrise' arrives at midnight for fans celebrating release of new 'Hunger Games' novel

Spelman grad Nic Stone, author of banned young adult novel, talks new book

Atlanta-based Nic Stone, a Spelman graduate, tells UATL why controversial trilogy is important for young adults.

The Latest

FILE - Dakota Access pipeline protesters defy law enforcement officers who are trying to force them from a camp on private land in the path of pipeline construction, Oct. 27, 2016, near Cannon Ball, N.D. (AP Photo/James MacPherson, File)

Credit: AP

Jury finds Greenpeace must pay hundreds of millions in case over Dakota Access protest activities

6m ago

US investigators say Alaska plane was overweight for icy conditions in crash that killed 10

6m ago

Stock market today: Wall Street rallies as pressure eases from the bond market after Fed decision

7m ago

Featured

ajc.com

UGA admits Class of 2029, breaking application record

As it grows increasingly competitive to become a University of Georgia Bulldog, Georgia’s flagship university received a record number applications this year.

OPINION

TORPY: Applaud Dickens’ side step on $250M Beltline bar-hopping ride

The proposed 2-mile streetcar extension that I’ve called a boondoggle in the making and an expensive bar-hopping party vehicle gets shelved.

Firefighter shared photos of Bell Mountain scene where twins found dead, GBI says