Contractor quitting puts Shell in spotlight over climate

“We have set targets for the short, medium and long term, and have every intention of hitting them," the company said in a statement. "We’re already investing billions of dollars in low-carbon energy, although the world will still need oil and gas for decades to come in sectors that can’t be easily decarbonized.”

Dennett said her growing personal concerns about climate change made it increasingly difficult for her to work for Shell.

“It’s one thing to support a company to, hopefully, transition to alternative energy sources and making sure that they operate safely," she told The Associated Press. "It’s another thing to actually be supporting new oil and gas projects.”

Dennett said climate change wasn't a subject of discussion among front-line staff in the company.

“It’s probably happening in the PR team and the marketing and branding team, but it’s not happening in the operational divisions as far as I can see,” she said.

Dennet said she felt privileged to be able to sever her ties with Shell, and acknowledged others may not find it so easy.

“But the fossil fuel industry, it’s the past,” she said. "And if you can find a way out, then please walk away while there’s still time. Do it now.”

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres last month accused some government and business leaders of saying one thing but doing another when it comes to tackling global warming.

“Simply put, they are lying. And the results will be catastrophic,” he said, calling for an end to all new fossil fuel infrastructure.

Guterres recently appointed an expert panel to scrutinize companies' net zero claims amid concerns that they could be mere "greenwashing."

