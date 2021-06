'Continue to pray': In Surfside, NBA's Haslem offers support

He then scrawled a message: “Our hearts are broken for those who have passed. We pray for them and we pray for peace for all the families!!!”

Haslem later visited briefly with first responders and thanked them for their tireless efforts searching through the rubble for seven consecutive days.

“We’re so grateful for a towering man to come and show his love and support,” Levine Cava said, flanked by the 6-foot-8 Haslem. “The whole world is watching us here in Surfside, and this is just a small moment that signifies the magnitude of this event.”

Haslem said he was urging everyone to support relief efforts.

“It’s emotional for me,” he said. “It’s hard to fight back the feelings, the pain, the tears. For me, being a part of Miami and staying in Miami, it was always bigger than basketball for me,. It just breaks my heart. As the captain of this team, as a leader in this city, I ask that we all come together.”

The Heat and nearly all of the city’s other major pro and college teams have had a regular presence at the collapse site. Heat player Tyler Herro and two assistant coaches visited on the day of the collapse, and Heat coach Erik Spoelstra attended a vigil near the site earlier this week.

Caption Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem carries flowers as he arrives to pay his respects at a makeshift memorial to the people who were killed and the scores who remain missing, nearly a week after the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo building, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

