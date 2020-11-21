Contestant dies after completing "Wipeout" obstacle course

The man in his 30s was declared dead at a hospital shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, Los Angeles County coroner's spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani said. The cause of death has not been released, and the man's name was being withheld until relatives could be notified.

The reality competition show, in which contestants navigate an extreme obstacle course featuring giant balls and pitfalls that often result in spectacular crashes, ran on ABC from 2008 until 2014 and is being rebooted by TBS and production company Endemol Shine North America.