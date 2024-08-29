Consumers should immediately stop using this magnetic game due to ingestion risks, agency warns

NEW YORK (AP) — The Consumer Product and Safety Commission is warning people to immediately dispose of a magnetic game because it poses serious ingestion risks for children.

The CPSC posted a warning Thursday that "Magnetic Chess Games" sold by China-based seller JOMO contain magnets that do not comply with U.S. federal safety regulations. As a result, the "loose, hazardous magnets pose a risk of serious injury or death," according to the warning.

The CPSC said it issued a violation notice to JOMO, but that the company has not agreed to recall its Magnetic Chess Games or provide a remedy. The commission urged people to stop using the game and throw it away immediately.