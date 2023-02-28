X
Consumer confidence slips again in February

By MATT OTT, Associated Press
15 minutes ago
Consumers were less confident for the second straight month as stubborn inflation and anxiety over a possible recession weighed on Americans

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumers confidence dipped for the second straight month as stubborn inflation and anxiety over a potentially slowing economy weighed on Americans.

The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index slipped to 102.9 in February, from a reading of 106 in January.

The business research group’s present situation index — which measures consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions — ticked up to 152.8 from 151.1 last month.

The board’s expectations index — a measure of consumers’ six-month outlook for income, business and labor conditions — tumbled to 69.7 in February from 76 in January. A reading under 80 often signals a recession in the coming year, the Conference Board said.

