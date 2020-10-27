Consumer confidence dips to 100.9 as virus spreads in US

The part of the index that measures present conditions -- which is based on consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions -- also increased from 98.9 to 104.6. However, consumers were less optimistic this month about the future, as the expectations index dipped to 98.4 in October from 102.9 last month.

Factors including the recent rise in coronavirus cases across the U.S., along with ongoing elevated job losses and uncertainty over next week’s presidential election may have played a part in consumers’ apprehension about the future.

“All of the negativity that accompanies presidential campaigns tends to weigh down on confidence in the month before an election,” said Stephen Stanley, an economist with Amherst Pierpont. “Though some may also blame the uptick in the virus.”