Atlanta group implicated in Russian influence scheme
Construction along Hollywood Walk of Fame set for 2023

FILE - Walk of Fame stars are pictured along Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, April 21, 2020. Construction along the Hollywood Walk of Fame will begin next summer to make streetscape improvements for pedestrians and transit riders, officials said Thursday, July 28,2022. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

FILE - Walk of Fame stars are pictured along Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, April 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

1 hour ago
Construction along the Hollywood Walk of Fame will begin next summer to make streetscape improvements for pedestrians and transit riders

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Construction along the Hollywood Walk of Fame will begin next summer to make streetscape improvements for pedestrians and transit riders, officials said Thursday.

The construction is expected to include an expanded pedestrian zone on part of Hollywood Boulevard, as well as sidewalk dining, bicycle racks, bus shelters, benches and landscaping, according to Los Angeles Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell, who represents Hollywood.

Money for the improvements comes from LA Metro’s Measure M, which was approved by voters in 2016 as a half-cent sales tax measure to fund traffic, transit and transportation projects. The LA Metro Board voted last year to put $7.2 million in Measure M funding toward the Hollywood Boulevard construction.

FILE - A person takes a selfie as she walks along the Walk of Fame on Hollywood Boulevard in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, on March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

