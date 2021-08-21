Constantinople Patriarch visits Ukraine for independence

The move was hailed by many Ukrainians, who had resented the status of the Moscow-affiliated church. The push for a full-fledged Ukrainian church was bolstered by fighting in eastern Ukraine between government forces and Russia-backed rebels. The conflict in the country's industrial heartland erupted after Russia's annexation in 2014 of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and has killed more than 14,000 since then.

The Russian Orthodox Church has denounced the move by the Constantinople Patriarch, which forced clergy and believers to choose between belonging to the old Moscow-affiliated church or the new Ukrainian one, as a politically-driven encroachment on religious freedoms.

Following Bartholomew I’s decision for the Ukrainian church independence, the Russian Orthodox Church severed ties with the Constaninople Patriarchate in Istanbul.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate declared it would stay out of events attended by Bartholomew I, and dozens of its followers rallied in Kyiv to protest his visit.

Caption Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, center, accompanied by the Head of the Ukrainian Church Metropolitan Epiphanius, right, visits the Mikhailovsky Zlatoverkhy Cathedral (St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral) in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.

Caption Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, right, greets Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.

Caption Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, blesses parishioners in the Mikhailovsky Zlatoverkhy Cathedral (St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral) in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.

Caption Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I blesses parishioners at the Mikhailovsky Zlatoverkhy Cathedral (St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral) in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Bartholomew I arrived at Kyiv to mark the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence that is celebrated on Aug. 24. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Caption Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, blesses parishioners at the Mikhailovsky Zlatoverkhy Cathedral (St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral) in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Bartholomew I, arrived to Kyiv to mark the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence that is celebrated on Aug. 24. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Caption Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, lays flowers at the Memorial Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine in Russian-Ukrainian War in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.

Caption People light candles as they pray in the Mikhailovsky Zlatoverkhy Cathedral (St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral) in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.