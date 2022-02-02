Conservative party leader in Canada ousted by his lawmakers

O’Toole’s strategy, which included disavowing positions held dear by his party’s base on climate change, guns and balanced budgets, was designed to appeal to a broader cross section of voters in a country that tends to be far more liberal than the United States.

One of the leading candidates to replace him is Pierre Poilievre, a polarizing party lawmaker who met protesters railing against vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions who are protesting in Ottawa. Many Canadians were outraged by the crude behavior of the demonstrators. Some urinated and parked on the National War Memorial. One danced on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Some carried signs and flags with swastikas.

In the fall election, Trudeau bet Canadians didn’t want a Conservative government during a pandemic and voiced the concerns of Canadians who were upset with those who refuse to get vaccinated.

One Conservative lawmaker, John Williamson, immediately announced he would run for interim party leader.