ajc logo
X

Conservative Montenegro registers 1st same-sex partnership

National & World News
1 hour ago
Montenegro has registered the first same-sex partnership in the staunchly conservative country that is striving to join the European Union

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro has registered the first same-sex partnership in the staunchly conservative country that is striving to join the European Union, authorities said Sunday.

The announcement is seen as a major step forward for the LGBT community in Montenegro, which has suffered harassment and isolation in the past.

The strongly patriarchal nation last year passed a law allowing same-sex partnerships as part of reforms needed to move closer to EU membership. Government Minister Tamara Srzentic says she is proud that the law has been used.

“Today is an important day for the LGBTQ community in Montenegro,” Srzentic said on Twitter. “I wish the (female) partners a lot of love and happiness in their life together.”

The law gives same-sex couples equal rights as heterosexual ones, except over adopting children. Montenegro, an Adriatic Sea nation of 620,000, is a member of NATO.

In Other News
1
Senators race to overcome final snags in infrastructure deal
2
Airports in the US West dealing with shortage of jet fuel
3
Average US price of gas rises 2 cents per gallon to $3.22
4
Lee wins her 1st major after beating Lee6 in playoff
5
Only Tokyo could pull off these Games? Not everyone agrees
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top